Gulf States in a Bind Over Iran’s Grip on Hormuz, U.S. Troop Removal Talks

A US-Iran memorandum of understanding has left Gulf Arab states in an uncertain “new normal”, forcing them to support diplomatic talks that could give Tehran major leverage over the Strait of Hormuz.

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“What you want to do is you want to spread out that necklace of bases far to the west, where you make it harder for the Iranians to see you, you make it harder for the Iranians to range you,” Kenneth McKenzie, retired general and a former US Central Command chief, told a virtual conference hosted on Monday by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America.