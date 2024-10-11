Back

Harris Faces New Battles With Expanding Middle East Conflict

The Hill - Friday, October 11, 2024 by Brad Dress and Alex Gangitano and |
Share:

Vice President Harris is struggling to confront a rapidly worsening crisis in the Middle East as she seeks to balance unwavering support for Israel with appeals to progressive and Arab-American communities.

In a tight race for the White House, Harris is facing increasingly difficult questions about the Biden administration’s handling of the Middle East crisis, which expanded at the end of September into a larger conflict when Israeli troops invaded Lebanon to fight against the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah.

Israel is also weighing a retaliation strike against Iran that could target nuclear facilities and trigger an escalation, leading to concerns about a direct war between the two bitter enemies.

In a Monday interview with “60 Minutes,” Harris was criticized for dodging a question on whether the U.S. has lost leverage over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The work that we do diplomatically with the leadership of Israel is an ongoing pursuit around making clear our principles,” she said. “We’re not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end.”

She also danced around a question on whether Netanyahu is a close ally, instead saying the U.S. has a close relationship with Israel. President Biden and Harris spoke with Netanyahu on Wednesday in what the White House described as direct and productive discussion, while Israel calibrates its expected retaliatory strike against Iran.

But perhaps more significant than the stumbles has been Harris’s refusal to break with Biden on the war and propose tougher action on Israel, despite a growing conflict that has increasingly angered voters on the left who want Israel out of Gaza and now Lebanon.

Harris has repeatedly beet met with protests at campaign stops and on Monday outside her residence in Washington, D.C., protesters sought to drown out her remarks for the Oct. 7 anniversary alongside second gentleman Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish.

Originally published by The Hill.