JINSA's Vice Admiral (ret.) Robert Harward: "Time For This Regime to Go!" | NewsNation

JINSA Iran Policy Project member VADM (ret.) Robert Harward, former Deputy Commander of U.S. Central Command and a former member of the U.S. National Security Council, joined NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” to shed light on the high-stakes standoff between Washington and Tehran.

With the United States and Iran formally entering negotiations, a diplomatic resolution could provide the Iranian regime an off-ramp from its current predicament. In the coming days, the United States will station a second aircraft carrier in the vicinity of Iran’s southern coast, while the U.S. Air Force is shifting fighter jet squadrons to the Middle East.

VADM Harward pointed out the Iranian regime’s “air defenses are neutered,” meaning that Iran’s theocracy faces a “real dilemma” as it negotiates with Washington in a last-ditch attempt to stave off war. He shared his perspective that “it is time for this regime to go,” since the Iranian regime has “too much blood” on its hands after murdering tens of thousands of civilians.