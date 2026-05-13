Hegseth Argues for Strong Pentagon War Budget as U.S. Bolsters Iran Pressure

The Trump administration is intensifying pressure on Iran through military force, economic pressure, and growing international support, yet the financial cost is rising steeply.

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Meanwhile, Yoni Tobin of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America noted that American forces have redirected 62 vessels trying to break the blockade against Tehran. “It’s preventing Iranian shipments of oil to the Far East, and to China, primarily, which is responsible for the vast majority of Iran’s revenue,” Tobin said.

Hegseth told senators, “But ultimately, we control the Strait because nothing’s going in that we don’t allow to go in.”

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