How Long Does America Still Have to Stop an Iranian Nuclear Bomb?
The next few months will be the last chance to prevent a nuclear Iran. Right now, an Iranian breakout is still detectable and stoppable. Its air defenses are degraded, and its means of aggression are depleted, creating a unique but fleeting opportunity that the United States must exploit before time runs out. By year’s end, one or more of these windows will likely have slammed shut.
The fundamental question that has prompted the Biden administration to discuss potential military action is the same that must drive the incoming Trump administration: How long does America still have to stop an Iranian bomb? There is still time, but not much.
Tehran just announced its largest-ever enrichment expansion, on the heels of warnings from U.S. and Israeli intelligence that it is positioning itself to finish a nuclear weapon. Iranian officials increasingly lean in by declaring their readiness to build a bomb overnight, prompting new alarms from the U.N.’s chief atomic inspector that he cannot properly track Iran’s progress.
These steps improve Iran’s ability to achieve a nuclear weapon before anyone can detect or stop it. Growing uranium stockpiles and centrifuge fleets steadily expand its ability to enrich a full arsenal’s fissile material in mere weeks. They also simplify a covert “sneak-out” at some unknown site, as well as an underground breakout at Fordo or — perhaps as soon as 2025 — the Natanz tunnel facility being excavated too deeply for Israeli or even U.S. bunker busters.
The incoming Trump administration will have to be more clear-eyed than its predecessors, which comforted themselves that, although Iran could produce weapons-grade uranium in just days, it was still years away from knowing how to build a nuclear weapon. Already in 2023, American and Israeli defense chiefs abruptly shrunk their estimates from roughly two years to only several months for Iran to complete a bomb after deciding to do so.
But even those estimates are rosy. The Manhattan Project took only one year to design and build the first implosion-type device from scratch, and recent reports indicate Iran is already far down this path — and proceeding further. Expecting Iran, which has been working covertly on a nuclear weapon for years, to progress more slowly than the engineers who had to invent the bomb 80 years ago is strategic folly.
But while an Iranian bomb might soon be an inevitability without determined action to stop it, the conditions for preventive action have never been better.
Blaise Misztal is vice president for policy at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America. Jonathan Ruhe is the institute’s director of foreign policy.
Originally Published in the Washington Times.