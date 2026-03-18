How the U.S.-Israeli War Against Iran Has Been Evolving

As the joint U.S.-Israeli air war against Iran entered its third week, Iran has been launching far fewer missiles and drones than it did during the opening days of the war, a telling indication of the effectiveness of that joint effort to reduce Iran’s ballistic missile and drone threat.

According to a report issued last Sunday on the progress of the war by JINSA, the Washington-based Jewish Institute for National Security of America, Iran had launched roughly 2,800 drones, 1,247 ballistic missiles, and 28 cruise missiles since the war began.

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