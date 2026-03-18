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How the U.S.-Israeli War Against Iran Has Been Evolving

Yated Ne'eman - Wednesday, March 18, 2026 by Yaakov Kornreich and |
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As the joint U.S.-Israeli air war against Iran entered its third week, Iran has been launching far fewer missiles and drones than it did during the opening days of the war, a telling indication of the effectiveness of that joint effort to reduce Iran’s ballistic missile and drone threat.

According to a report issued last Sunday on the progress of the war by JINSA, the Washington-based Jewish Institute for National Security of America, Iran had launched roughly 2,800 drones, 1,247 ballistic missiles, and 28 cruise missiles since the war began.

Read the full article in Yated Ne’eman.