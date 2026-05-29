How Trump’s Negotiations With Iran Will Decide the Political Future in Israel

Doubt, deception and double-bluffs have been consistent keynotes over months of stalemate between the US and Iran, so only a reckless observer would venture to be sure, but it does appear a deal is emerging from the negotiations.

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Former National Security Advisor and JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror told the JC the most important issue for Israel is “exporting all enriched uranium and not letting the Iranians resume enrichment under any circumstances”.

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In the wider picture, whatever frustrations there may be over the current negotiations with Iran, Israel is in a strategically good place after more than two years of wars with its enemies have dramatically altered the map, according to Amidror (a Distinguished Fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America).

Hamas, he said, is largely “irrelevant”, surrounded by IDF forces, the threat of a cross-border invasion by Hezbollah has all but vanished, and with Bashar al-Assad gone, Syria is out of the equation as Tehran can no longer freely move weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

For Amidror, a comprehensive agreement with Iran that includes removing enriched uranium and dismantling nuclear facilities is better for Israel than war.

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Read the full article in the Jewish Chronicle.