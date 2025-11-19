How Trump’s Saudi F-35 Deal Could Alter MidEast Balance of Power

President Trump’s Loading deal to allow the sale of F-35 advanced fighter jets to Saudi Arabia has the potential to alter the military balance of power in the Middle East. The package of fifth-generation stealth fighters has prompted concerns among Israeli and some U.S. officials as it risks toppling Israel’s so-called qualitative military edge (QME), a regional superiority that Congress committed to maintain in a 2008 law.

On Tuesday, Trump tried to assuage these worries during his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House. “Israel’s aware, and they’re going to be very happy,” the president told reporters, regarding concerns about the F-35 sales, praising both Saudi Arabia and Israel as great allies of the U.S.