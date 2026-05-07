What’s Next for the U.S.-Israel Relationship? JINSA’s Hussein Mansour on Ask Haviv Anything

In his discussion with Haviv Rettig Gur on Ask Haviv Anything, JINSA Fellow Hussein Mansour argues that a new ideological framework originating in the American political far-left is threatening to undermine mainstream Democratic support for Israel.

Mansour speaks of how even supposedly centrist Democrats are veering away from the party’s traditional support of Israel. Mansour says that this process is piecemeal and incremental but is poised to transform the entirety of Democratic politics and foreign policymaking. Using the analogy of DEI initiatives, Mansour argues that anti-Zionism could gradually and thoroughly seep through the Democratic party’s platform and institutions.

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