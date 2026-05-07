What’s Next for the U.S.-Israel Relationship? JINSA’s Hussein Mansour on Ask Haviv Anything
In his discussion with Haviv Rettig Gur on Ask Haviv Anything, JINSA Fellow Hussein Mansour argues that a new ideological framework originating in the American political far-left is threatening to undermine mainstream Democratic support for Israel.
Mansour speaks of how even supposedly centrist Democrats are veering away from the party’s traditional support of Israel. Mansour says that this process is piecemeal and incremental but is poised to transform the entirety of Democratic politics and foreign policymaking. Using the analogy of DEI initiatives, Mansour argues that anti-Zionism could gradually and thoroughly seep through the Democratic party’s platform and institutions.
Key Quotes:
- “The Democratic establishment has decided that they have to choose currently between party unity and party civil war around the issue of Israel. And if they are to compete seriously in 2028 and win the White House, they must concede on Israel to the left.”
- “This completely normalized and accepted anti-Zionist position of the left is then going to steamroll into all institutions of the party. You’re going to adopt the entire framework of anti-Zionism.”
- “The mainstream of the Democratic party adopted DEI piecemeal, they didn’t believe it deeply. I don’t think that anybody in the leadership level of the Democratic party thought through that adopting DEI is going to completely transform the institutional structure – within a decade – of the Democratic Party and of liberal institutions.”
- “The United States is a unique country. Our relationship with Jews has been one of the characteristic and unique features of American history and of American identity. No other nation in history— certainly no other massive superpower like the United States—had such a positive relationship for so long.”
- “Israel winning for the United States matters immensely—for the security of the US and for the future of the United States. The world is becoming a dangerous place, and we are turning a major corner.”