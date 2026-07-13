Israel must invest in innovation to maintain a technological edge and remain prepared for future threats, former head of Israel’s National Security Council and JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror warned on Wednesday.
…
“The Six-Day War was our most successful war, yet three months later came the War of Attrition, and six years later came the Yom Kippur War,” he said. “So where was the victory? Where was the deterrence? This is a different reality.”
Israel, he argued, is in a unique position as a heavily criticized country, underscoring that continued investment in research and innovation is essential to protect Israeli lives and keep defense capabilities sharp.
“Even if we win the hundredth war, the day after it ends, we will have to begin preparing for the hundred-and-first. But if we lose, there won’t be a second chance,” Amidror said.
“This is a real failure. We should have been far better prepared for this threat because we knew about it and understood it long beforehand,” he said.
Addressing the “failure” will require the development and distribution of last-second interception forces and increased general preparedness, Amidror added. Others at the conference echoed the importance of fostering the next generation of scientists and engineers and spotlighting academic research and innovation.