Israel must invest in innovation to maintain a technological edge and remain prepared for future threats, former head of Israel’s National Security Council and JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror warned on Wednesday.

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“The Six-Day War was our most successful war, yet three months later came the War of Attrition, and six years later came the Yom Kippur War,” he said. “So where was the victory? Where was the deterrence? This is a different reality.”