Israel, he argued, is in a unique position as a heavily criticized country, underscoring that continued investment in research and innovation is essential to protect Israeli lives and keep defense capabilities sharp.

“Even if we win the hundredth war, the day after it ends, we will have to begin preparing for the hundred-and-first. But if we lose, there won’t be a second chance,” Amidror said.

However, the senior researcher went on to attribute the IDF‘s recent achievements in the war to technological superiority. He soon circled back to criticize Israel’s preparations for drone threats as the US and Iran trade missile strikes.

“This is a real failure. We should have been far better prepared for this threat because we knew about it and understood it long beforehand,” he said.

Addressing the “failure” will require the development and distribution of last-second interception forces and increased general preparedness, Amidror added. Others at the conference echoed the importance of fostering the next generation of scientists and engineers and spotlighting academic research and innovation.