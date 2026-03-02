INFOGRAPHIC: U.S. Offensive Force Posture Before Operation Epic Fury

At its outset, the joint U.S.-Israeli campaign against Iran’s regime is entirely different than past rounds of conflict in terms of objectives, operations, and Iranian responses.

The expansive goals dictated by President Trump at the beginning of operations are made possible by a significant force buildup in the region in the preceding weeks, including the first-ever operational deployment of American F-22 fighters at Israel’s Ovda Air Base in the Negev–fulfilling a JINSA recommendation to take advantage of the base’s strategic geography outside the bulk of Iran’s missile threat.