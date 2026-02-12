INFOGRAPHIC: Iran Nuclear Talks: What is Even the Point?

The United States is playing Iran’s game yet again, despite the regime being weaker than ever before. Conflicting and vague demands embolden Tehran to drag out diplomacy, erode U.S. credibility, and advance its military and nuclear programs, gaining room to recover from grave internal and external threats while the United States loses valuable time and leverage. Similar ambiguity in last spring’s nuclear talks encouraged Iranian leadership to stonewall U.S. negotiators and advance its nuclear and missile programs.

The only way to win this game is not to play. JINSA recommends pursuing regime collapse in Iran and avoiding talks. Read our recommendations here.