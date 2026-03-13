INFOGRAPHIC: Operation Epic Fury—What is the Aim Point?

At its outset, President Donald Trump set clear goals for Operation Epic Fury: 1) Eliminate the Iranian regime’s military and nuclear capabilities, and 2) Ultimately enable the Iranian people to replace the Islamic Republic with their own government.

Succeeding statements from administration officials have focused on various parts of this strategy, but often without reinforcing the underlying objective of collapsing the regime, as JINSA recommends.