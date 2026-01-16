INFOGRAPHIC: U.S. “Red Line” on Iran Protests

Millions of Iranians have taken to the streets, risking their lives to demand a change from the their decades-long mistreatment at the hands of an authoritarian, nasty, brutal, and corrupt regime. As the Islamic Republic fought to cling to power by imprisoning, beating, and murdering the protestors, President Donald Trump—unlike his predecessors—laudably supported the protesters, promised them assistance, and drew a clear red line against further regime violence. The Islamic Republic has now repeatedly crossed that red line, raising questions about whether the United States will uphold it or allow the regime to continue its crackdown against the Iranian people with impunity.