Infographic: Restrictions on Arms Exports to Israel



In the two years since Hamas’s October 2023 massacre, multiple U.S. allies have imposed or expanded arms embargoes against Israel—often citing International Court of Justice proceedings or claims of disproportionate force. These restrictions may be politically convenient, but they punish a democratic partner defending itself against a terrorist organization bent on the eradication of the Jewish state. Some of these restrictions could have a real impact on Israel’s ability to sustain its military readiness, potentially emboldening Israel’s enemies, eroding Israel’s deterrence, and undermining the U.S. peace plan and ceasefire that went into effect on October 8.

These embargoes should never have been put in place. And now that the ceasefire is in place, they must be lifted. JINSA is releasing the below infographic documenting these harmful embargoes and will be tracking their statuses going forward.

Rather than isolating Israel, transatlantic leaders should reaffirm its right to self-defense, reject politicized embargoes, and deepen defense industrial collaboration. The same governments rightly supporting Ukraine’s defense against Russia should not deny Israel the means to defend itself against terrorism. Maintaining arms restrictions on Israel undermines the very principles—rule of law, democracy, and collective defense—that Europe and the United States claim to champion. It also weakens Western collective security. Not only does it drive a wedge between the United States and its European partners but it undercuts Europe’s own security. Israel’s technological innovations—including in missile defense and counter-drone warfare—can bolster European defenses at a time when its adversaries—China, Russia, and Iran—are coordinating more closely than ever.

Lifting these embargoes would send a clear message: that Western democracies will not allow legal distortions or propaganda campaigns to weaken an ally’s ability to survive. Israel’s security is not only an Israeli interest—it is a Western one. With the October 8 ceasefire now in place, ensuring Israel retains the military capabilities to deter Hamas from restarting hostilities and Iran from rebuilding its nuclear and missile programs is critical to sustaining lasting peace. The United States should demand that its allies move swiftly to restore their defense and dual-use exports to Israel.





Embargo

Partial Suspension

Symbolic Move