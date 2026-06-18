INFOGRAPHIC: The Iran MOU: Did the U.S. Understand the Assignment?
- Thursday, June 18, 2026
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Click here to download the infographic
The U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding (MOU) reached on June 14 is a bad deal for the United States—just ask President Donald Trump. The agreement falls short of President Trump’s own benchmarks for a successful deal and a satisfactory outcome to the war. And, in some ways, the MOU is even weaker than President Barack Obama’s 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which Trump lambasted as “disastrous.”
The MOU does not, as President Trump promised, prevent a nuclear Iran, as it has no restrictions on Iran’s uranium enrichment, let alone a requirement for the removal of its enriched uranium stockpiles or dismantlement of its nuclear facilities. Instead, this new deal authorizes the transfer of far more money and lifts many more sanctions on Iran than the JCPOA ever did.
Like the JCPOA, however, the MOU does not address Iran’s missile or proxy programs. Worse, instead of limiting Iran’s ability to project power, Trump’s MOU restricts how and where the United States and Israel can use and deploy their militaries—ceding key leverage even as talks continue.
JINSA has compiled the below infographic highlighting how the U.S.-Iran MOU stacks up against the Trump administration’s criteria for a successful deal.
For a higher-resolution version, please click here.
Please see below a plain-text version. To download or print, click here.
|The Iran MOU: Did the U.S. Understand the Assignment?
|Topic
|Trump’s War Aims
|Trump’s Deal Aims
|MOU
|JCPOA (2015)
|Nuclear
|“Can never obtain a nuclear weapon”
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“Will not allow in any way, shape, or form nuclear weapons”
“No enrichment”
“Enriched material … will be unearthed … and destroyed”
|Iran commits to “never produce nuclear weapons” + preserve nuclear status quo until final deal
U.S. + Iran to “resolve the disposition” of uranium via mutually agreed mechanism, at minimum downblending
Future enrichment left to next round of talks
No mention of inspections; IAEA resolutions terminated
|Iran commits to never “develop or acquire any nuclear weapons”
Iran must reduce HEU stockpile + dismantle majority of centrifuges
Iran can enrich uranium within set parameters + subject to inspections
|Missiles
|“Destroying Iran’s missile capabilities”
|Not mentioned
|Not mentioned
Trump: “if other countries have [missiles], it’s a little bit unfair for [Iran] not to have some”
|Not mentioned
|Lebanon
|N/A
|“In no way subject to Lebanon”
|Directly ties Iran + Lebanon fronts; forbids Israel from striking Hezbollah
|N/A
|Proxy Support
|“Cannot continue to arm, fund, + direct terrorist armies”
|Not mentioned
|Not mentioned
|Not mentioned
|Conventional
|“Annihilating their navy”
|Not mentioned
|No U.S. strikes on Iran or proxies in future + U.S. agrees to remove forces from areas near Iran
|Not mentioned
|Regime
|“Take over your government. It will be yours to take.”
|Not mentioned
|U.S. commits to not interfere in Iran’s internal affairs
|Not mentioned
|Sanctions Relief
|N/A
|“Unlike Obama’s payments … no money will exchange hands”
|U.S. + partners give Iran $300bn
Lifts “all” U.S. + UN sanctions
Due to sanctions relief, Iran gains access to est. $120–160bn in unfrozen funds + est. $70bn/yr in energy exports
|U.S. conditionally lifts most sanctions
Iran gets $1.7bn from U.S. (not part of JCPOA text)
Iran gains access to est. $50–100bn in unfrozen funds