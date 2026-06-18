INFOGRAPHIC: The Iran MOU: Did the U.S. Understand the Assignment?

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The U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding (MOU) reached on June 14 is a bad deal for the United States—just ask President Donald Trump. The agreement falls short of President Trump’s own benchmarks for a successful deal and a satisfactory outcome to the war. And, in some ways, the MOU is even weaker than President Barack Obama’s 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which Trump lambasted as “disastrous.”

The MOU does not, as President Trump promised, prevent a nuclear Iran, as it has no restrictions on Iran’s uranium enrichment, let alone a requirement for the removal of its enriched uranium stockpiles or dismantlement of its nuclear facilities. Instead, this new deal authorizes the transfer of far more money and lifts many more sanctions on Iran than the JCPOA ever did.

Like the JCPOA, however, the MOU does not address Iran’s missile or proxy programs. Worse, instead of limiting Iran’s ability to project power, Trump’s MOU restricts how and where the United States and Israel can use and deploy their militaries—ceding key leverage even as talks continue.

JINSA has compiled the below infographic highlighting how the U.S.-Iran MOU stacks up against the Trump administration’s criteria for a successful deal.

For a higher-resolution version, please click here.

Please see below a plain-text version. To download or print, click here.