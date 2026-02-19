Iran Deal Prospects Will Be Clear Within 10 Days, Trump Says, As Military Buildup Grows

Donald Trump has said it will be clear within “probably 10 days” whether he can reach a nuclear deal with Iran, as the US military buildup in the Middle East intensifies with the impending arrival of a second carrier strike group.

The U.S. president, speaking at the inaugural meeting of his Board of Peace in Washington DC, insisted Iran could not have a nuclear weapon and emphasised that “bad things will happen” if the country continued “to threaten regional stability”.

A volley of ballistic missiles is difficult to shoot down entirely even with sophisticated air defence systems of the types used by the US and Israel and there were signs that Iran had improved its hit rate in the summer conflict.

At the start of the 12-day war, only 8% of Iranian missiles were getting through, but on 22 June, two days before its end, 10 out of 27 missiles hit Israel, according to the Jewish Institute for National Security of America.

