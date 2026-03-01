Iran Got Trump All Wrong

The early Iranian responses against our bases and cities in the region were almost certainly prearranged, with local commanders given the authority to open fire in the event of an attack. It will almost certainly get increasingly hard for the Iranian military to continue this pressure, particularly as condemnation of Iran continues to flow in from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan and other states.

On the so-called escalation ladder — the concept war planners have used for decades to evaluate how a conflict might evolve — Iran still has options, but they are all at the low end. At the high end of the escalation ladder, all of the options are ours.

Iran can use asymmetric tactics to fight back. Among the most radical would be to mine the Strait of Hormuz, which it has the capability to do. This would block global energy traffic and spike oil prices, and would take some time to fix. Tehran could also unleash its global terror network, which, while depleted since Oct. 7, 2023, still exists and can reach well beyond the region, including into the United States.

These are real risks to the global economy and America’s national security. So what are our goals?

It’s become a platitude in Washington to say that regime change in Iran is impossible because the current leadership has removed all possible alternatives in the most brutal ways imaginable. There may be some truth in this observation, but we should be humble when it comes to our ability to predict the longevity of totalitarian regimes under pressure. Few saw the Syrian collapse coming. Sustained, lethal pressure on the regime may provide an avenue for alternatives to emerge. Or it might survive.

One thing is certain: Without pressure, nothing will change. There is opportunity in the death of the supreme leader. We should not squander this moment, when Iran is uniquely weak and vulnerable and we hold all of the advantages — literally.

We can also seek to return to negotiations. If we do so, it should not be a dialogue of equals. It should be between the victor and the vanquished. We should require Tehran to accept an end to its nuclear program; limitations on ballistic, cruise and land-attack missiles; limits on proxy forces; and, lastly, a declaratory policy that recognizes Israel’s right to exist. I would prioritize Iranian political reform below any of these objectives, but it may not be possible to attain them without reordering the Iranian leadership. This may be easier now that Ayatollah Khamenei is no longer in charge.