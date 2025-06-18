Iran is rapidly burning through its ballistic missiles after having launched more than 400 since the start of the conflict on Friday, just 20 of which hit urban areas, per data shared with The Post by Israeli military officials.

Prior to the start of Operation Rising Lion, Israeli officials estimated Tehran had roughly 2,000 missiles — meaning it has launched nearly a quarter of its stockpile in just six days.

The strike rate of 400 fired to just 20 urban hits is largely due to the efficacy of Israel’s Iron Dome system, which is made up of multiple types of air-defense systems that work in conjunction to eliminate missiles often before they reach Israeli airspace.

Iran’s drones have an even worse strike rate, with none of the 1,000 launched having impacted Israel, according to the latest data from Israeli military officials.

In fact, just 200 of the 1,000 drones even entered Israeli airspace at all.