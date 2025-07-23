Iran: Mission Not Accomplished

While U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may be celebrating a tactical victory after the devastating strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, the uncomfortable truth is that Iran remains a grave and unresolved threat to Israel, the region and global stability. The joint U.S.-Israeli campaign may have significantly degraded Iran’s capabilities, but it fell short of delivering the one outcome that could ensure lasting security: regime change.

…

Iran still managed to strike five IDF bases with six missiles. Direct hits caused extensive damage to the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot and the Bazan oil refinery in Haifa.

According to the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), Iran adapted its tactics during the war, exploiting gaps in Israel’s air-defense systems, allowing it to double the number of missiles that avoided interception from 8% in the first six days to 16% in the second.

…

Read the full piece in JNS.