Retired Vice Admiral: Iran Should Surrender Nuclear Material in Talks

JINSA Iran Policy Project Advisor Retired Vice Adm. Robert Harward talked to Newsmax on April 11 about the high-stakes U.S.-Iran talks in Pakistan.

Harward said the United States should push for Iran to relinquish uranium-related materials and accept strict international oversight as part of any future nuclear negotiations, arguing such steps are essential to preventing weaponization.

Harward said it would be reasonable for U.S. negotiators to seek commitments from Tehran that go beyond limiting enrichment activities, including handing over nuclear material and agreeing to binding restrictions on both nuclear and missile development.

“Sure they can,” Harward said when asked whether Iran could give up uranium-related capabilities as part of a deal.



The United States and Iran began historic face-to-face negotiations Saturday in Pakistan, days after a fragile, two-week ceasefire was announced, as the war that has killed thousands of people and shaken global markets entered its seventh week.

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Harward, who previously served as a senior national security official, said any agreement should include a clear pledge from Iran not to pursue nuclear weapons, either through uranium enrichment or missile program development.

He emphasized that such commitments must be formalized and independently verified. “In my opinion, you need to hand over the material and make an agreement that you’re not going to pursue weaponization,” he said.

He added that enforcement would be critical, pointing to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as a credible third-party monitor. The Vienna-based organization has previously conducted inspections under earlier nuclear agreements with Iran.

“That needs to be signed and then inspected by a third party like the International Atomic Energy Agency, who’s done that in the past,” Harward said.

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