Iran Strikes ‘Likely’ as Trump Seeks Maximum Leverage

The Hill - Friday, February 20, 2026 by Ellen Mitchell and |
Donald Trump has said it will be clear within “probably 10 days” whether he can reach a nuclear deal with Iran, as the US military buildup in the Middle East intensifies with the impending arrival of a second carrier strike group.

The U.S. president, speaking at the inaugural meeting of his Board of Peace in Washington DC, insisted Iran could not have a nuclear weapon and emphasised that “bad things will happen” if the country continued “to threaten regional stability”.

“I think this is very likely,” Michael Makovsky, president and chief executive of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, which backs military action against Iran, said of a potential strike. “I’ve been talking to very, very senior officials; I get a sense that that’s where they’re heading.”

He added: “I don’t think you’re bringing all those assets to the region, just for a Midnight Hammer-type of event. You’re talking about, more likely, a longer campaign. I think Trump really means it.”

