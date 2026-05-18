Iran: ‘The Clock Is Ticking…’

As President Trump has clearly stated, Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon and cannot be permitted to block or control passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Further, until it is evident who in Iran is authorized to make foreign policy commitments, no deal can be possible. In the meantime, we have a standoff — unless the unexpected occurs.

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Iran has two principal assets left. First is its ability to harass shipping traffic with drones, missiles, mines, and fast-attack boats (over 1,000 by a Strauss Center, University of Texas estimate). Second is its roughly 1,000 pounds of enriched U-235 in gas cannisters believed to be at Isfahan, and possibly Natanz and Fordow, according to the Jewish Institute for National Security of America.

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Read the original article in the American Spectator.