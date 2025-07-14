Read the full piece in JNS.
Iran Threatens Consequences if UN Sanctions are Restored
Reimposition of United Nations sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear program will receive an “appropriate and proportionate response,” the Iranian regime warned on Monday.
Snapback sanctions would allow the international body to quickly reinstate penalties on the Islamic Republic for violations of the 2015 nuclear deal.
“The threat to use the snapback mechanism lacks legal and political basis and will be met with an appropriate and proportionate response from the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Reuters quoted Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei as saying at a press conference.
There is a limited timeframe to act on reimposing the sanctions, as the JCPOA agreement—along with the snapback mechanism—is set to expire this fall on Oct. 18. However, the U.K., France and Germany (known as the E3) have indicated that if this occurs, the nuclear-related sanction provisions in Resolution 2231 will be transferred nationally.
Once snapback is triggered, U.N. sanctions on Iran are supposed to return within 30 days. However, delays from U.N. Security Council debates or paperwork could push the real deadline for sanctions to come closer to Sept. 10, shortening the window even more, according to the Jewish Institute for National Security of America.