Iran War Is Leading To Stronger Alliance Between Israel, India and the U.A.E., Experts Say

While some geopolitical relationships have been tested by the Iran war, others have been strengthened: Emerging alignments between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and India are creating new opportunities for cooperation among three countries increasingly bound by shared defense and economic interests, experts said.

…

Jonathan Ruhe, a fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, similarly said the new alignment “reflects how shared threats from Iran are driving deeper cooperation within, and beyond, the region.”

“Recent deals to strengthen Emirati-Indian trade, technology and security cooperation pick up on initial progress that preceded Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack and its disruptions to regional integration,” Ruhe said. “They also reflect how our Middle East partners don’t automatically look to American leadership like they used to.”

…

Ruhe said there is “logic to the Pakistan-Saudi angle of closer UAE-India ties,” but argued that China remains “India’s abiding concern here.” He pointed to Beijing’s weapons sales to Islamabad, which he said “inflicted real damage on Indian forces last year.”

…



Read the original article in the Jewish Insider.