Iran War May Give Defense Contractors $200 Billion Windfall

During Israel’s 12-day war with Iran in June, more than 90 THAAD interceptors targeted incoming Iranian ballistic missiles in the region, an estimated 14% of the total U.S. inventory of those missiles at the time, according to analysis published by The Jewish Institute for National Security of America.

THAAD batteries are in high demand by allies such as Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar for defending themselves from Iranian attacks.



Patriot missile batteries are also used to protect U.S. bases in the Middle East. In June, when Trump ordered bunker-busting bombs dropped on Iranian nuclear sites, Iran retaliated by launching missiles at U.S. bases, sparking the U.S. military’s single-largest use of Patriot defenses ever.