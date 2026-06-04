Iranian Parliamentarians Demand Khamenei Order Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Development

Iranian officials demanded that the Islamic Republic begin developing intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) in a letter addressed to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, the reformist Iranian newspaper Asriran reported on Wednesday.

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IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, a former advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a distinguished fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), told The Jerusalem Post that it has long been within the Islamic regime’s goal to develop a missile capable of reaching the US.

He warned that should Tehran walk away with favorable financial terms in the ongoing ceasefire talks with Washington, the Islamic regime would have the financial capacity and longevity to eventually see this goal through.

Read the original article in the Jerusalem Post.