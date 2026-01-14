Iranian Regime Collapse is “Long Overdue” | JINSA’s VADM Robert Harward (ret.) on the Ben Shapiro Show

JINSA Iran Policy Project Member VADM (ret.) Robert Harward, former Deputy Commander of U.S. Central Command, joined the Ben Shapiro Show to discuss the ongoing nationwide protests sweeping Iran. VADM (ret.) Harward told Shapiro that in his view, “there are numerous steps” the United States and its allies and partners can take “to bring this long-overdue” toppling of Iran’s brutal and corrupt leadership “to fruition.”

VADM (ret.) Harward noted that U.S. policies of appeasement towards Iran have long been counterproductive. By contrast, he argued, recent American and Israeli pressure on the regime has made significant progress towards weakening the regime and restoring a prosperous and free Iran.