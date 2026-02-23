Iran is “Playing With Fire” | JINSA’s Vice Admiral (ret.) Robert Harward on Fox News

JINSA Iran Policy Project member VADM (ret.) Robert Harward, former Deputy Commander of U.S. Central Command, joined America’s Newsroom with John Roberts on Fox News to discuss the dire situation facing the Iranian regime as additional U.S. warships enter the region.

In addition, VADM Harward noted that the regime is “playing with fire” and engaged “in a dangerous game” since it still refuses to negotiate with the United States in earnest. He stated that, in his view, it is only a matter of time before the Trump administration runs out of patience with the regime’s stalling tactics.

VADM Harward indicated that the United States, to achieve its policy objectives, may need to undertake military action against Iranian regime targets to give a “clear illustration” of U.S. resolve.