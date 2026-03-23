Iran’s Cluster Missiles Are a Symbol of its Desperation

The complex campaign against Iran is entering its fourth week, with a large-scale economic and strategic war taking place alongside the exchange of military blows. While the world’s energy markets are closely monitoring the threats to block the Strait of Hormuz, Israel is facing a change in the regime’s firing tactics in Tehran, which is trying to challenge Israel’s air defense systems with new means.

…

Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Yaakov Amidror, former head of the National Security Council, spoke with us to analyze the strategy of Israel and the United States in the campaign.

The former head of the National Security Council referred to the war goals, saying: “They want to harm the internal security systems, the Basij, the Revolutionary Guards, the police, and ultimately create a situation in which either the regime will change or it will be weakened to the point that the opposition will replace it.” However, he clarified: “It is impossible to guarantee this because it is the Iranian people’s decision.”