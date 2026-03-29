‘Eroding Shield’: Iran’s Evolving Attack Strategy Aims for Interceptor Shortage, Report Reveals

The Jewish Institute for National Security of America reported that the main concern for the US and Israel in the coming weeks of the war is the impending shortage of interceptors.

Israel, and regional partners have successfully intercepted over 90% of Iranian missiles and drones, a shortage of interceptors along with Tehran’s use of cluster munitions may threaten the war’s progression, according to a newly published report by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America.

The report, published by JINSA’s Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy under the title “The Eroding Shield: Air Defenses Against Iran,” found that while the investment in preparation and cooperation before the war greatly helped protect the region against Iranian attacks, Iran’s strategy has continued to evolve to account for newly discovered shortages in the US’s multi-layered air defenses.

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Iran struck the AN/FPS-132 early-warning radar at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the US AN/TPY-2 radar at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, and struck a radar base tied to missile defense in the United Arab Emirates. Since several bases and batteries in the region have been damaged, regional partners must now expend defenses to protect the remaining radars, JINSA noted.

The US doesn’t have enough batteries and interceptors to sustain defense across the region for a long war, JINSA warned. Air defense doctrines typically include firing multiple interceptors at a single incoming threat, so interceptors deplete faster than missiles or drones.

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Shahed drones, costing around $50,000-$70,000, are significantly cheaper than ballistic missiles, which can cost several million dollars, but are also more adaptive. Drones can be launched while mounted on trucks, which are easier to relocate than launchers, making it easier to conceal. and so less vulnerable to Israeli and US strikes than launchers.

Learning from the Russian invasion, JINSA noted that the regime has incorporated tactical innovations in the drones, deploying fiber-optic guided drones that are immune to electronic warfare jamming, first-person-view drones for precision strikes against point targets, and drones that fly below the detection floor of existing counter radars. Some drones now also rely on jet engines, which allows them to move faster than earlier variants of the Shahed.

While drones have been successful at degrading the region’s layered defenses, the Islamic regime has frequently fired ballistic missiles armed with cluster munitions at the Jewish state, in significantly larger numbers than those seen in the 12 Day War in June. More than half of the missiles fired at Israel have been cluster munition-packed ballistic missiles, which pose a significant danger to civilians even when the attack is intercepted.

The ballistic missiles, often with warheads packed with 24-80 submunitions, have proven a unique challenge for defense systems. Despite violating international law, the regime head readily launched the missiles, which fly at a high altitude and can scatter explosives over several miles.

Even those successfully intercepted pose a risk of dropping munitions, interceptors have the unique challenge of needing to hit the missile before they re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere, which forces Israel to more heavily rely on Arrow-3 interceptors, which conduct exo-atmospheric interceptions.

There are reports, JINSA noted, that the IDF was choosing not to intercept some ballistic missiles to conserve interceptors, because the submunitions posed a bigger risk than the missile.

Iran, understanding the complexity in intercepting the cluster munitions and the decision not to intercept them all, has increased the number of these attacks, JINSA claimed. Over the first two weeks of the war, only 3% of ballistic missiles fired at Israel hit populated areas, but from March 13 to 22, the average hit rate against Israel rose to roughly 27%, driven largely by cluster strikes on Israel.

Iran launched over 430 ballistic missiles on the first day of the war, but the number reduced to an average of less than 30 per day over the second week of the war.

The number of Medium-range ballistic missiles also dropped from 73 on the first day to single digits in most waves since March 10, the report noted, adding that such a drop could likely be attributed to the US and Israeli strikes on launchers, crew, and support equipment.

The number of launchers remaining in Iran is thought to have fallen from 300 on March 3 to only 160 by March 11.

While the number of attacks has significantly fallen, the overwhelmed airspace early into the war created the opportunity for operational risk, JINSA stressed. US, Israeli, and Gulf forces are being forced to defend against missiles and drones in crowded airspace where friendly aircraft, interceptors, and incoming threats move at the same time and create the opportunity for mistakes. On March 1, such risks materialized when Kuwaiti air defenses shot down three US 11 F-15E Strike Eagles during a period of heavy Iranian fire.

The fall in the number of ballistic missile launches has come as the Gulf states and Israel have reportedly begun warning of a shortage of interceptors. The UAE. and Kuwait may have already burned through roughly 75% of their Patriot stocks, according to JINSA’s analysis of each nation’s pre-war stockpiles and potential interceptor use. Based on this evaluation, Bahrain has possibly expended 87% and Qatar 40%.

While there may be shortages of the necessary air defense equipment, JINSA noted that this increased the pressure to keep attacking Iran now as opposed to giving it time to recuperate as it did after June. Continuing the war may be necessary to prevent a worse stockpile imbalance later, even as prolonged operations continue to drain defenses, the organization warned.

Providing some reprieve from the shortage is the fact that, unlike in previous wars with Israel, the regime has targeted more than a dozen countries. The dispersed fire has meant that the regime hasn’t successfully overwhelmed a country’s defenses or exhausted its interceptors.

JINSA reported that it suspected Tehran’s strategy in dispersing may have been the result of its pre-war plan for a mosaic doctrine of decentralized command-and-control to push decision-making towards lower-level commanders.

This doctrine is likely the result of Israel’s success in eliminating much of Tehran’s senior leadership in Operation Rising Lion. However, Iran is likely changing its strategy to recentralize, JINSA reported, interpreting the recent attacks on southern Israel as retaliation for the attack on the South Pars natural gas field.