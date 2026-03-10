Iran’s Missile Launches Have Fallen Sharply Since Start of War, Data Shows

The number of ballistic missiles fired by Iran has collapsed since the first day of the conflict, according to data from the Washington-based Jewish Institute for National Security of America, or JINSA.

On Feb. 28, when the conflict began, the Islamic Republic launched 428 ballistic missiles toward Israel and its Persian Gulf neighbors, JINSA said. So far on Tuesday, Tehran fired 24 ballistic missiles, which exit the atmosphere during flight, a 95% decline compared with the first day of the war.

The number of drones launched by Iran at targets across the region has fallen to 48 so far on Tuesday, compared with 345 on the first day of the conflict, it said.

JINSA collects its data on the Gulf from official government statements and media reports. Its Israel data are based on its own count of reported launches and information shared with them by Israeli military officials.

In the past seven days, the number of missiles fired by Iran has averaged 39 a day, JINSA said. Drones launches have averaged 143 a day over the same period.

Iran has launched more than 1,000 missiles and 2,200 drones so far in the conflict, according to JINSA. Tehran has seen its missile program as its best hope of deterring attacks or retaliating against strikes.

Iran retains the ability to launch its deadly one-way attack drones, known as Shaheds, which it has used against energy, tourism and military sites in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait, among other Gulf states.

U.S. and Israeli strikes have inflicted heavy damage to Iran’s underground sites and launchers, according to satellite images.

“Israel and U.S. strikes have degraded their launchers capacity severely during the war,” said Ari Cicurel, JINSA’s associate director of foreign policy. “They have to manage the missiles they have left for as long as they can.”

…