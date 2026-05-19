Iran’s New Tactics, the Missiles Among the Ruins – and Possible Assistance from Russia: “We Examined Flight Patterns”

Almost three months have passed since the outbreak of the war with Iran, and the regime in Tehran has demonstrated both significant resilience and the ability to cause significant damage to the region and the global economy. This is what US military officials who spoke to the New York Times admitted after President Donald Trump’s announcement that he had postponed the attack he had planned for today (Tuesday).

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Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, former head of the National Security Council and a JINSA Distinguished Fellow, said in an interview with Ynet that “the Iranians cannot change the pieces on the chessboard. They are prepared. America, unlike Iran, is not under pressure. The embargo imposed by the Americans on Iran is causing very serious problems in Iran. The Americans are suffering from the tip of the tail of the incident.” According to him, a military move, if carried out, is expected to include strikes against nuclear and missile targets. “I don’t know if it will reach the point of obtaining enriched uranium, but they will attack what is left. After an orderly damage control, you know how to say what needs to be completed. They will probably harm something that will hurt the government hard,” he added.

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Read the original article in Hebrew at Yediot Ahronot.