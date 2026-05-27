Is Israel Fighting With One Hand Tied? JINSA President and CEO Michael Makovsky on the Brian Kilmeade Show

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The United States and the Iranian regime are reportedly nearing an agreement to end the war. However, unless Tehran completely and verifiably forfeits its nuclear infrastructure, America may face this situation again in the future, JINSA President and CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD, argued during a May 27 interview on Fox News Radio’s The Brian Kilmeade Show.

Dr. Makovsky further stated that President Trump’s responsibility to protect Americans requires a lasting, strategic solution to the Iranian nuclear threat. Otherwise, he contended, the deceptive Islamic Republic regime will likely pursue nuclear weapons at a later date, under a different U.S. administration.

He also questioned why Iran’s regime would agree to a deal that is good for the United States, and bad for itself, when it didn’t do so even during active combat.

In addition, Dr. Makovsky discussed the escalating conflict in Lebanon, which, as he noted, is intensifying due to continued inaction from Beirut. He stressed that Israel is facing an increasingly serious threat from Hezbollah’s evolving military tactics, like fiber-optic drone attacks, which are proving hard to stop.