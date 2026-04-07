Is Kharg Island Iran’s Achilles Heel? Why Trump Has Designs on Tiny Oil Hub in the Persian Gulf

U.S. forces have launched multiple strikes on Kharg island, a small but key location in the ongoing war with Iran.

With just hours to go until Donald Trump’s deadline for Iran to make a deal and end the month-long conflict, the United States military confirmed on Tuesday it had targeted Kharg.

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A former commander of the US Central Command, Joseph Votel, told TWZ.com that while only 800 to 1,000 troops would be needed on Kharg Island, they would require logistical backup that would need protection as well.

Votel said that US troops would be very vulnerable and doubted that taking the island would provide any particular tactical advantage. It would be “kind of an odd thing to do … But we could certainly do it if we had to,” he said.

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