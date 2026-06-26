Is the U.S.-Israel Bond Breaking?

The war against Iran was supposed to be the special relationship working as designed.

Since the mid-20th century, the United States has sent Israel more foreign assistance and military aid than any other strategic partner. So when, in February, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented a plan at the White House on how they should strike Iran—to keep Tehran from rebuilding the ballistic-missile and Hezbollah arsenals it had lost a year earlier—President Donald Trump seemed happy to be Israel’s partner. But four months later, the war with Iran has ceased with the U.S. and Israel further apart than in living memory.

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Jonathan Ruhe, the fellow for American strategy at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, told TMD that most Israelis do not appreciate how quickly American public opinion is turning against them.

“Their experience of Americans coming over is people who are predisposed to tell them how great they are and tell them America stands by you, because the messengers are people who genuinely believe in a strong Israel-American partnership,” Ruhe said.

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