Israel Defense Chief Warns Strikes on Iran Could Resume Soon, Signals Campaign Not Over

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Thursday that Israel may soon resume military action against Iran, signaling that despite what he described as devastating setbacks to Tehran, Israel views the broader campaign as potentially unfinished.

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Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, former Israeli national security advisor, told Fox News Digital that Washington and Jerusalem are now seriously preparing for two possible paths: a prolonged blockade designed to economically exhaust Iran, or renewed military action.

“Israel and the United States are seriously preparing for two real options, and the decision, when it comes, could be made very quickly,” Amidror said. “One is to continue the siege, a blockade that can slowly exhaust Iran. The other is war.”

Amidror, who is currently a distinguished fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, said the extensive U.S. logistical buildup suggests Washington is preparing for either path.

“The Americans are building logistics, moving forces, and preparing very seriously,” he said. “At some point, they may feel they are so ready that leadership says, ‘We are prepared, let’s go.’”

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Read the full article on Fox News.