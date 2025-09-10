Israel Facing “Existential Threat” | VADM Robert Harward (ret.) on NewsNation

Vice Admiral Robert Harward, USN (ret.), former Deputy Commander of U.S. Central Command and a JINSA 2022 Generals and Admirals Program participant, joined NewsNation Live to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war, U.S.-Venezuela tensions, and the ongoing meeting of the UN General Assembly, where a number of European countries are reportedly planning to formally recognize a Palestinian state.

VADM (ret.) Harward described how Israel’s fight against Iran and its proxies is critical since its enemies pose an “existential threat” to the Jewish State, while also noting that “the Palestinians have not been part of the solution.” He added that it will be important to see whether or not U.S. allies “step up to plate” or act against the wishes of Washington and Jerusalem and recognize a Palestinian state.