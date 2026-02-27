Israel Facing Prospect of War With a Depleted Missile Defense

The two allies’ air defenses worked side by side and seamlessly, by all accounts, with impressive results. Of 574 ballistic missiles launched by Iran, only 49 struck meaningful targets, according to a report on the June 2025 conflict by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, or JINSA, a Washington research organization. Some Iranian missiles failed or struck open areas.

Israel and the United States tried to stop 322 Iranian missiles and successfully intercepted 273, an 85 percent success rate.

But the 100 to 250 THAAD interceptors launched by the United States constituted 20 percent to 50 percent of the Pentagon’s entire inventory, and the 80 SM-3 missiles used constituted nearly a fifth of the military’s stockpile at the end of 2025, according to a December report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“That was an impressive defensive effort, but it also showed our base-line stockpiles were way too low,” said Ari Cicurel, author of the JINSA report.