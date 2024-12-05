Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Offers a Fragile Peace Some Fear Won’t Be Enough

The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah appeared on the verge of collapse this week — something that is not a surprise to many Israelis.

Both sides accused the other of violating last week’s ceasefire arrangement. On Monday night, Israeli strikes on two southern Lebanese villages killed at least 10 people, Lebanon’s Public Health Ministry said. That was a response to an earlier Hezbollah attack on Israeli military positions in the disputed Shebaa Farms, which itself was in retaliation for what the militant group said were multiple ceasefire violations.

While Israel says it has achieved its military goals of weakening Hezbollah, the ceasefire that went into effect Nov. 27 did not resolve, from its perspective, a major systemic issue: how to make sure Hezbollah, Iran’s most powerful proxy group, does not threaten Israel with an incursion like Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack in southern Israel, in which 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were kidnapped.

Limor Ben-Avi, 47, fled her home in the border city of Kiryat Shimona 14 months ago and has been living in hotels in Eilat and Tiberias ever since. Ben-Avi, the mother of twin 6-year-olds, said she had adjusted to the threat from the missiles that had streaked across the sky from Lebanon even before the war.

The Oct. 7 Hamas attack changed her calculation.

“A shelter won’t help. Nothing will help you. The thought that they had a plan to conquer Kiryat Shimon is what scares us more than the missiles,” she said, referring to the fear that Hezbollah will send fighters across the border the way Hamas did. “It’s the idea that on one fine bright day, they could come into our home and do what they did to the people in the south.

“I can’t depend on the Lebanese army to protect us from Hezbollah,” Ben-Avi added, given that the ceasefire relies partly on Lebanon’s beleaguered and weak military to monitor compliance. While Hezbollah does not say how many fighters have died in hostilities, at least 4,047 Lebanese civilians have been killed in Israeli attacks, according to the Public Health Ministry. More than 1.3 million people are believed to have been displaced. Hezbollah strikes have displaced 46,559 residents and killed 48 civilians and 77 military personnel, according to Israeli officials. Israel and other members of the international community have for decades struggled with what to do about Hezbollah, which was founded in 1982 after Israel invaded Lebanon. Since then, it has grown in power both domestically and regionally as a political and paramilitary force. The Lebanese Shia group, a longtime supporter of the Palestinian cause, officially does not recognize Israel’s existence. It last began exchanging fire with Israel on Oct. 8, 2023. The group was further weakened by Israel’s assassination of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and 13 of its top commanders, as well as the rigging of thousands of Hezbollah pagers. Under the ceasefire agreement, which followed intense Israeli airstrikes and an invasion in October, Lebanon agreed that its army would help ensure that Hezbollah would not operate in the 18-mile stretch between Israel’s border and the Litani River and that Hezbollah would not attack Israel from Lebanon.

Originally published in NBC News.