“I can’t depend on the Lebanese army to protect us from Hezbollah,” Ben-Avi added, given that the ceasefire relies partly on Lebanon’s beleaguered and weak military to monitor compliance.

While Hezbollah does not say how many fighters have died in hostilities, at least 4,047 Lebanese civilians have been killed in Israeli attacks, according to the Public Health Ministry. More than 1.3 million people are believed to have been displaced. Hezbollah strikes have displaced 46,559 residents and killed 48 civilians and 77 military personnel, according to Israeli officials.

Israel and other members of the international community have for decades struggled with what to do about Hezbollah, which was founded in 1982 after Israel invaded Lebanon. Since then, it has grown in power both domestically and regionally as a political and paramilitary force.

The Lebanese Shia group, a longtime supporter of the Palestinian cause, officially does not recognize Israel’s existence. It last began exchanging fire with Israel on Oct. 8, 2023. The group was further weakened by Israel’s assassination of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and 13 of its top commanders, as well as the rigging of thousands of Hezbollah pagers.

Under the ceasefire agreement, which followed intense Israeli airstrikes and an invasion in October, Lebanon agreed that its army would help ensure that Hezbollah would not operate in the 18-mile stretch between Israel’s border and the Litani River and that Hezbollah would not attack Israel from Lebanon.