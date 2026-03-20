Israel Shrugs Off Trump’s Rebuke Over Attack on Iran Gas Field

Israeli officials are riding out a rare public rebuke from US President Donald Trump over the handling of the Iran war, a break from previously tight military coordination between the two allies.

After an Israeli airstrike on Iran’s giant South Pars gas field on Wednesday, the Islamic Republic retaliated by stepping up attacks against energy assets across Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

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Attacking South Pars had two purposes, according to Yaakov Amidror, a former national security adviser to Netanyahu. “It was to tell Iranians, if you continue to play with energy control in the Strait of Hormuz you might find yourself without energy as well,” he said, referring to the vital waterway for oil and gas flows that Iran has effectively shuttered.

“This is part of making Iran weaker since energy is so important to it,” he said.

Public opinion on the war is divided in the US, but retains broad support among Israelis, who view Iran and its proxy militia network as an existential threat.