Israel Steps up Attacks on Iran Ahead of Potential Ceasefire

Israeli PM Binyamin Netanyahu has been reported to have ordered the destruction of as much of Iran’s military capability as possible in the coming days, amid speculation that the US may call a ceasefire before the end of the week.

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Yaakov Amidror, Israel’s former national security adviser and fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America in Washington, said it was too early to finish the war.

“If a deal does not include evacuation of all the enriched uranium from Iran and a guarantee for open straits with strong sanctions if that is violated, it will be a collapse of American policy,” he said.

“It would mean a global superpower losing its credibility, like Obama, when relating to the chemical weapon in Syria. The implications are vast.”

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Critics of such a policy say Israel is laying the ground for further rounds of conflicts, eliminating leaders only for them to be replaced and degrading militia groups only for them to regroup.

However, Amidror argues that Iran is different, and that it would be enough to weaken the regime.

“There is a big difference between Iran and Hamas; Iran is 60 times the size of Israel, with a population of 93 million people. We cannot eliminate Iran, it is technically impossible. We can make the regime weak enough — either leaving it to be toppled by the opposition or, if not, weak enough not to harm Israel,” he said.

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“If the regime will stay the same regime, we will have to prepare ourselves for another confrontation with Iran, because destroying Israel is part of the DNA of this regime,” said Amidror.

“Remember the 12 days of war done by Israel without America. They just came to put the cherry on the cake. We can do it again if we have to.”