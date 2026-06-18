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Israel, Stunned by Trump’s Iran Deal, Sees It as a ‘Catastrophic Capitulation’

New York Times - Thursday, June 18, 2026 by David M. Halbfinger and |
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Israel awoke to a frightening new reality on Thursday as it absorbed, with disbelief and largely in silence, the terms of President Trump’s preliminary agreement to end the war with Iran.

“It’s a bad agreement in which the Americans are paying with cash, and got, at the maximum, a letter of intent,” Yaakov Amidror, a hawkish former national security adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, said in an interview.

Read the original article in the New York Times.