Israel to Acquire KC-46 Refueling Aircraft in $500 Million US-Funded Deal

Israel is set to sign a contract with the U.S. government to purchase its fifth and sixth Boeing-made refueling aircraft for the Air Force, pending approval from the Defense Procurement Ministerial Committee.

The deal is a follow-on contract for two additional KC-46 refueling aircraft, supplementing the four already purchased. The new planes will be fitted with Israeli systems and adapted to meet the operational requirements of the Israeli Air Force.

The Washington-based JINSA first advocated in 2018 providing Israel KC-46A tankers in order to enhance its ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program.

