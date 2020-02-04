Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and JINSA CEO Makovsky Address JINSA Military Delegation in Jerusalem

On Tuesday, February 4, the President of the State of Israel Reuven Rivlin hosted at his residence a delegation of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) comprised of 30 elite, active U.S. military officers. He briefed them on the importance of a robust U.S.-Israel security relationship, the threat of Iran and its proxies, and President Trump’s peace plan.

JINSA President & CEO Dr. Michael Makovsky thanked President Rivlin for his hospitality and decades-long commitment to a strong U.S.-Israel strategic partnership. Makovsky also spoke about JINSA’s work to strengthen the U.S.-Israel security relationship, including the establishment of a mutual defense treaty and frontloading of military assistance to Israel to accelerate weapons delivery.

JINSA’s U.S. Military Leaders Program was launched in 2019 to educate elite, active U.S. military officers about Israel’s unique security challenges and the importance of a robust U.S.-Israel security relationship.