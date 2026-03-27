Why Israelis Are Still Running for Shelter After Most of Iran’s Missiles Capacity Was ‘Functionally Destroyed’

A JINSA report found that 90% of missiles and drones fired by Iran were intercepted, but U.S., Israeli and Gulf states’ air defenses have been degraded by Iran’s targeting of radar and communication links

Days after launching the war against Iran last month, Israel and the U.S. began signaling that they were quickly degrading the Iranian ballistic missile threat. Two weeks into the war, the White House posted on X that “Iran’s entire ballistic missile capacity [was] functionally destroyed.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a press conference last week that “Iran’s missile and drone arsenal is being massively degraded and will be destroyed.” The IDF has repeatedly sent updates over the past month about having destroyed the majority of Iran’s ballistic missiles and launchers.

So why are missile barrages and rushing to the bomb shelters still a part of most Israelis’ daily lives?

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A new report from the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) found that 90% of the roughly 4,200 missiles and drones fired by Iran at targets across the region were intercepted, but American, Israeli and Gulf states’ air defenses have been degraded by Iran’s targeting of radar and communication links. “The war has become a stockpile race,” JINSA stated. “U.S. and Israeli offensive fire must exhaust Iran’s missiles and drones before … interceptor stocks run too low.”

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