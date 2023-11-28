Why Israel’s push into southern Gaza could be a ‘real hell of a fight’

John Hannah, a senior defense fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, said Israel will struggle to make the case for a military operation in the south after a drawn-out cease-fire and the release of all the hostages. But he noted that public pressure was dependent on changing variables.

“How long can Hamas keep dribbling out hostages? At what point in time does the momentum for a cease-fire build up sufficient international pressure on Israel to stand down?” Hannah said.

