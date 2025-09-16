Jared Kushner is Back in Trump Inner Circle as He Works in Secret on Elusive Israel Ceasefire

President Trump’s son–in–law, Jared Kushner, might not hold a formal title in the second administration but he’s still been quietly tasked with a high–stakes assignment.

Behind closed doors and far from the West Wing, Kushner is once again shaping American Middle East policy, championing quiet talks and crafting a post-ceasefire strategy for Gaza.

Officially, he’s out of the administration. Unofficially, insiders tell Daily Mail, Kushner never really left—working behind the curtain to help with negotiations and draft a plan for breaking the intractable Israel-Gaza impasse that has shadowed Trump’s presidency.

…

John Hannah, senior fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, says Kushner would bring ‘enormous advantages’ to developing a postwar strategy, highlighting his ability to gain buy-in from key stakeholders and the unique authority he is seen to have in Middle East discussions as Trump’s closest representative.

Hannah notes that only Witkoff comes close to Kushner’s level of influence, but Kushner’s four years of immersion in Middle East issues during Trump’s first term give him significant negotiating power.

Most importantly, Hannah adds, Kushner ‘would be seen by everyone as speaking with unrivaled authority on behalf of the president’—the most valuable asset any U.S. envoy can possess in talks with regional leaders.

Kushner, 43, previously served as Trump’s senior adviser for the Middle East during his first term, playing a key role in negotiating the Abraham Accords.

…

