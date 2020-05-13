Jerusalem Post Mentions JINSA on US-Israel Mutual Defense Pact

What Challenges are Waiting for Gilad Erdan at the UN, Washington?

By Omri Nahmias

…

Washington:

Israel-US defense pact: Just before Israel’s second round of elections, in September 2019, Prime Minister Netanyahu promised to promote a US-Israel defense pact. US President Donald Trump, too, tweeted about the issue, showing a willingness to discuss such a move. However, soon after the Israelis cast their ballots, the subject was sidelined with yet another round of elections. JINSA, together with Senator Lindsey Graham, advocated for a narrow defense pact, believing it has strong support in Washington. Advancing this cause would require intense diplomatic efforts from the incoming ambassador.

…

Originally published in The Jerusalem Post