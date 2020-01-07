Jewish Insider quotes JINSA Distinguished Fellow Yaakov Amidror on Soleimani Strike

State Dept’s Brian Hook on Synagogue Tour in Los Angeles

By: JI Staff

…

Heard yesterday: Yaakov Amidror, a former national security advisor to Netanyahu, said on a conference call hosted by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) that it “wouldn’t be wise” to discuss whether Israel would retaliate to possible Iranian attacks. “We are in a confrontation with the Iranians in Syria for a long time,” he explained. “We intend to pick the battlefield [where] we feel we are stronger, and the main goal is to stop Iran from establishing a presence in Syria. We should not take premature decisions before such an attack may happen.”

…

Read the full Daily Kickoff